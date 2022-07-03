Gateway Advisory LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,301,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,735,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

