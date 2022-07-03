Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,174 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

