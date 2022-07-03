Gateway Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.