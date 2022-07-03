GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $316.53 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00020961 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $316.53 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,268.66 or 0.99991636 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,362,421 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

