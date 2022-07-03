Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of SDS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.33. 12,944,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781,567. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

