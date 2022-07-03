Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DXD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 842,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,027. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

