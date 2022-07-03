Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,007. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.