Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.19.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

