G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCCMF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. G.E.T.T. Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About G.E.T.T. Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G.E.T.T. Gold (RCCMF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for G.E.T.T. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G.E.T.T. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.