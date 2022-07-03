G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCCMF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. G.E.T.T. Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About G.E.T.T. Gold

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc engages in the exploration of precious metals in Canada. The company holds interest in the Courville Maruska project located in the Courville Township. It also provides thermal fragmentation mining technology for the mining industry. The company was formerly known as Nippon Dragon Resources Inc and changed its name to G.E.T.T.

