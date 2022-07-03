Fusion Hits 1-Day Volume of $846,045.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $846,045.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.55 or 0.99482401 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,023,261 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

