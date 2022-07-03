FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 3.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.84% of FTI Consulting worth $45,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $183.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.69. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

