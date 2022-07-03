Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000.

FLKR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

