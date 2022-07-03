Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,498 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for 5.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,799,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,371. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

