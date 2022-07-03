Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

