Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,167.00

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $14,167.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

