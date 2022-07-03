Flux (FLUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.96 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $100.09 million and $5.96 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079556 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00070563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,721,430 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

