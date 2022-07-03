First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,035 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 376,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,446,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.38 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

