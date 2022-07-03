First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
