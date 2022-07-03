First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 350,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,282,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.