First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,401,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVOL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 1,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,512. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

