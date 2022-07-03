First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 18,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

