First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 18,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.
