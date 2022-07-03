First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

