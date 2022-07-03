First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 24,749 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Quadrant LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

