First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 223,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.