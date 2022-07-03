First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New $38,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $665,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

