First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New $38,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
PRDO stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
Perdoceo Education Profile (Get Rating)
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.