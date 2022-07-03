First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $45,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. United States Steel comprises about 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 49.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $30,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

