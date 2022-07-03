First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $36,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

