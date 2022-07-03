First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $35,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA owned approximately 0.10% of Lannett as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LCI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

