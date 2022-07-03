First Quadrant LLC CA Decreases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

First Quadrant LLC CA reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Innoviva by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of INVA opened at $14.89 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.