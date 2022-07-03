First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

Shares of COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

