First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

