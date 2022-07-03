First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,450 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,757,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 74,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.