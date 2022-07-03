First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 433,435 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78.

