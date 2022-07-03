First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $18.80 on Friday, hitting $672.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $655.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,260,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

