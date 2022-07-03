First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.17. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

