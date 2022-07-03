Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

FTCH stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $160,461,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $73,646,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

