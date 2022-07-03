Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.2 days.

EXXRF stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. Exor has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($113.83) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

