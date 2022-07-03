Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.56.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.12. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.