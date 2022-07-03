Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,244 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

