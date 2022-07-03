EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,209 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

