Enzyme One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.49 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.31 or 0.00126321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $50.90 million and $4.49 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

