Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

ENVX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 1,863,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

