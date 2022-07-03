EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 39.4% in June

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 697,046 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 96,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,186. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

