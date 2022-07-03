Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

