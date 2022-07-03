Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

