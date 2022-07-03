Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

