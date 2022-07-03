Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.