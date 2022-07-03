Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.