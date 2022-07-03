Empirical Finance LLC Buys 27,160 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

