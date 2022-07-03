Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

