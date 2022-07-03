Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

